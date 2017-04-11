Canada
April 11, 2017 6:27 pm

Jasper man arrested following robbery at local bank

Jasper RCMP have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with a bank robbery Tuesday morning.

Kendra Slugoski, Global News
According to RCMP, the man entered a bank on Patricia Street around 9:30 a.m. where he presented a note to a bank employee demanding money, and then left the building.

RCMP located the suspect a short time later on Highway 16 in a stolen vehicle.

He was arrested without incident.

The man is from Jasper. His name is not being released until charges are sworn before the court.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact the Jasper detachment at 780-852-4421 or Crime Stoppers.
Global News