London’s Clean and Green kicks off 22nd annual 12 Days of Cleaning program

Spring is leading to rising temperatures as well as a growing amount of litter covering the Forest City’s parks and properties.

London’s Clean and Green began its 22nd annual 12 Days of Cleaning on Tuesday.

The 12 Days of Cleaning will lead up to Earth Day 150 Weekend on April 22.

“There is a core group of people that have been involved with these for a long time. It’s been a great legacy,” Steve Sauder, spokesperson with the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority, said. “People in London, [the] province, around the country and [across] the world seem to be really gravitating towards environmental issues.”

According to London Clean and Green, participants can get garbage bags and disposable gloves from City Hall between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“The 12 Days of Cleaning is a great way to mark the changing of the seasons, and is a simple way for us to work together to tidy up our community for all of the Canada 150 London events planned,” Mayor Matt Brown said.

Over the weekend, Londoners are encouraged to help out with the grand waste removal initiative.

Attendees will be able to enter a 20-minute makeover contest to win a free lunch by collecting garbage surrounding businesses and school yards.

The winners will be announced on April 21.