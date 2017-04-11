Eric Olauson told to apologize after ordering background check on constituent

A Saskatchewan Party MLA has been told to apologize after an email revealed that he planned to do a background check on a constituent before replying to her letter.

The provincial government said in statement to media that Eric Olauson, who represents a riding in Saskatoon, made an error in judgment.

The constituent, identified as Heather Landine, said in an online post that she wrote Olauson to ask him to defend the government’s cuts to grants for the City of Saskatoon.

She says got an email response that appeared to be intended for Olauson’s staff, in which the MLA says he wants a background check done before he replies and that his reply will be “EPIC.”

The province said it is not the practice of government MLAs to do background checks before replying to constituents and it was inappropriate of Olauson to do so.

Olauson has also been removed from his position on the Meewasin Valley Authority board.