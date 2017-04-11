Too much OgoGrow

The cities of Kelowna and Vernon are trying to find a better way to deal with an increasing amount of waste from sewage treatment plants that comes with population growth.

Currently, the bio-solids are mixed with wood chips and composted at a facility near Vernon into OgoGrow.

“The stuff is great, it can grow hair on a billiard ball,” said Kelowna Utility Planning Manager Andrew Reeder. “It’s good for the environment and it’s safe. It’s tested rigourously.”

But with about 50,000 tons of stock-piled Ogogrow, they’re running out of space to store the compost.

“We are committed to finding a socially, economically and environmentally responsible long-term solution,” said Reeder. “We are looking for a sustainable balance that maximizes the value of a nutrient-rich resource and minimizes potential impacts to communities and the environment.”

The two cities are seeking public input into possible changes in managing bio-solids.

“We want to hear the interests and values of the community,” said City of Vernon Communications Officer Tanya Laing Gahr. “How we manage wastewater solids is an important part of sustainability planning for the region.”

For information about the options being considered, and to fill out a survey, visit: getinvolvedkelowna.ca

Reeder says they may reduce the cost of OgoGrow to sell more of the material.