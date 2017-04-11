Historic anniversary for Alberta’s history facility

The facility that has preserved Alberta’s history is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a year of events and exhibits.

The Provincial Archives of Alberta opened in 1967 and is full of historical records from government, individuals and organizations for researchers.

The province is beginning the celebration of the anniversary by unveiling a commemorative logo, and Albertans are encouraged to take part in the 50th anniversary by exploring the facility.

“The archives make Albertans’ lives better by preserving their past for future generations. It’s a place that holds incredible stories about who we are as Albertans and where we came from,” Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda said.

The archives’ collection includes:

53,700 metres of government textual records

4,540 metres of private textual records

154,330 maps, plans and drawings

1.8 million photographs

71,835 audiovisual holdings, including film, video and audio recordings

14,825 resource library books

The oldest document in the collection is a land transaction contract written on animal skin in 1645.

Staff at the facility also clean, repair and provide special storage for records that have deteriorated over the years and require unique preservation.