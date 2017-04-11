Crime
Fatal apartment fire on Jasper Avenue was deliberately set: Edmonton police

WATCH ABOVE: One person is dead and another was sent to hospital following a fire at a downtown Edmonton apartment building Thursday night. Sarah Kraus filed this report on Jan. 19.

Edmonton police have confirmed an apartment fire on Jasper Avenue and 117 Street that killed one person and sent another to hospital in January was a case of arson.

A fire broke out in a suite on the seventh floor shortly before 7 p.m. on January 19.

Roughly 500 people live in the 17-storey apartment, located just west of the downtown core. Edmonton Fire Rescue was on scene within three minutes of getting the emergency call.

Fire trucks and ambulances shut down Jasper Avenue while emergency crews responded.

The blaze caused an estimated $500,000 in damages.

On Tuesday, EPS said the fire was deliberately set and the death has been deemed “non criminal.”

Police said no charges will be laid.

