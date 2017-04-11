Preparing for possible flooding

The City of West Kelowna is taking precautions to deal with possible flooding from the spring snow-melt.

Sand has been stock-piled at three trouble-spots for past flooding.

They are at Green Bay, Casa Loma and the end of Whitworth Drive.

“As local creeks and Okanagan Lake rise closer to their peak levels, bags will also be made available at these locations,” states a release from the city.

Residents who may require sandbags sooner can request them by phoning 778-797-8849.