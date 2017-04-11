Norfolk County man, 28, charged in sexual assault incident at Simcoe restaurant

A 28-year-old Norfolk County man is facing three sexual-assault-related charges in connection with an incident at a restaurant in Simcoe.

The suspect turned himself in to police on Monday after police publically released surveillance images.

The incident itself took place on March 4 when an unknown man approached a toddler and two teen girls, 13 and 16, sitting at a table. According to police, the man picked up the two-year-old, tried to kiss the 13-year-old and attempted to hug the 16-year-old.

Police say the 41-year-old mother returned to the table and the man sexually assaulted her before leaving the restaurant.

On Tuesday, police said 28-year-old Tyler Kevin Chambers of Norfolk County is facing one count of sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age, and two counts of sexual assault.