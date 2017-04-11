All 3 of Edmonton’s city-run golf courses will be open this week

Both Victoria Golf Course and Riverside Golf Course are scheduled to open this week, joining Rundle Golf Course – which is already open – as options for Edmonton golfers.

Victoria will open on Wednesday and Riverside is set to open Thursday. Both will open on permanent greens, but golfers are asked to check online or call 311 before visiting a municipal golf course due to changing weather conditions.

The city said golf cart rentals will only be available if conditions allow. Opening tee times will depend on frost.

Tee times can be booked online.

Other local courses that are open for the 2017 season include:

Mill Woods Golf Course

Lewis Estates Golf Course

Raven Crest Golf and Country Club

Twin Willows

The Quarry

Eagle Rock Golf Course