Custody death sparks call for changes in Saskatchewan detention procedures

An inquest jury has found that the death of man who died while being held at a northern Saskatchewan RCMP detachment nearly two years ago was accidental.

After hearing testimony last week, the six-member jury found that Desmond Roberts suffered a brain hemorrhage while in custody in La Ronge.

READ MORE: Inquest ordered into death of Desmond Roberts while in police custody

Roberts was found unresponsive in his cell on May 31, 2015, and was taken to the local hospital before being transferred to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, where he died the next day.

Jurors recommended RCMP officers review medical training and response policies, and that they upgrade their first aid and CPR training to help prevent further deaths.

The panel also called for a policy to ensure regular documentation of guard logs, and for a review of staffing policy to ensure proper monitoring of inmates.

As well, the jury asked that an RCMP officer always be available with the jail guard or matron.