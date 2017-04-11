Police release composite sketch of Calgary road-rage suspect wanted for beating mother with hockey stick

Calgary police have released a composite sketch of a man they allege is partly responsible for a violent act of road rage last year that left a Calgary mother badly injured.

The incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2017.

Karalie Red Old Man, 28, and her nine-year-old daughter were on their way to pick up her husband and her sons from hockey practice at the West Mount Pleasant arena.

Red Old Man was driving a black Dodge Caravan south on 4 Street N.W. near 40 Avenue N.W. when police said a BMW tried to pass her, but was unsuccessful due to oncoming traffic. Red Old Man said the BMW was tailgating her, honking and trying to force her into oncoming traffic. She said the vehicle then rammed into the back of her minivan.

Red Old Man stopped her vehicle at the West Mount Pleasant Arena (located at 2408 6 St. N.W.) at which time police said the BMW boxed her in and two men exited the vehicle.

In a previous interview with Global News, Red Old Man said one of the men yelled at her to get out of her vehicle.

“He grabbed my hair and pulled my head out the window,” she said. “I couldn’t get my arms out to fight back and he started banging my neck and my face and my mouth on the window.”

“My daughter was screaming and crying to stop and he still wouldn’t stop.”

Police said Red Old Man grabbed a hockey stick from inside her vehicle to defend herself. During the struggle, the same man got hold of the hockey stick and used it to shatter the middle and side-rear window of her van.

While the altercation continued, the victim’s husband exited the arena and was able to intervene.

Police said both suspects fled in the BMW, which is described as a silver two-door with an Alberta licence plate.

The driver is described as a man aged 20 to 25, 5’7” to 5’9” tall with a slim to medium build. He had brown eyes, short black hair and a chinstrap beard with a moustache. He was wearing a white winter jacket with a fur-lined hood, a white/grey sweater and black sweatpants or dark-coloured jeans.

The second suspect is described as a man aged 20 to 25, 5’10” to 5’11” tall with a slim to medium build. He also had short hair and a moustache with a goatee.

In a Tuesday news release, police said it’s possible the two suspects are brothers based on their interaction with the victim and witness.

“It is a complex investigation,” Insp Darren Leggatt said. “We have received an overwhelming amount of support from the community and from the media.”

It’s hoped a Crime Stoppers re-enactment filmed on Tuesday will help police gather new evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.