N.B. prosecutors seeking to revive case against officers who shot Michel Vienneau

Crown lawyers in New Brunswick are seeking a judicial review of a judge’s decision to throw out manslaughter charges against two police officers in the shooting death of a Tracadie businessman two years ago.

READ MORE: Michel Vienneau’s friends and family petition for trial

The province’s Public Prosecutions Services issued a brief statement today saying it was the Crown’s opinion the judge committed a jurisdictional error by failing to consider all of the relevant evidence at the conclusion of the officers’ preliminary hearing in February.

Const. Patrick Bulger and Const. Mathieu Boudreau were charged in the death of 51-year-old Michel Vienneau, who was shot in his vehicle outside the Bathurst train station on Jan. 12, 2015.

The officers were investigating whether Vienneau and his common-law partner were in possession of illegal drugs after returning from a trip to Montreal.

On Feb. 24, Judge Anne Dugas-Horsman ruled in Bathurst provincial court that the prosecution failed to make their case, and she dropped the charges against the officers.

READ MORE: Charges dropped against N.B. police officers in shooting death of Michel Vienneau

The statement from the prosecution service says Crown lawyers will not comment further as the matter is before the courts.