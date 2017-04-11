Rebuilding Hess Street Elementary School on the table: Hamilton-Wentworth board

Hess Street Elementary School is off the chopping block, at least for now.

Staff, who originally recommended that the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board close Hess Street elementary are now proposing that it be rebuilt.

This follows concerns over how the closure would impact one of the city’s most diverse school populations.

Board chair, Todd White, says the updated recommendation is to absorb Strathcona elementary in order to make the Hess Street site a kindergarten to Grade 8 school.

If the board doesn’t get ministry funding, White says there is a back-up plan.

“That Hess Street close, similar to the original, initial option, that wasn’t very popular.”

Students from Hess Street, he adds, would then move to Dr. Edgar Davy elementary.

As for Ancaster, trustees are now looking at closing Fessenden Elementary and Queen’s Rangers but not until C.H. Bray and Rousseau Elementary Schools are rebuilt.

Members of the public still have time to weigh in on both the Ancaster and West Hamilton City accommodation reviews.

Individuals can register to speak to the board at hmiller@hwdsb.on.ca or by calling 905-527-5092 ext. 2279.

Delegations will go before trustees on May 8.

The final report is expected to come out no later than June 5, 2017.