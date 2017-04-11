Arlene Dickinson returning to ‘Dragons’ Den’ for upcoming season

Arlene Dickinson will return to Dragons’ Den for Season 12 of the series.

The Canadian entrepreneur and venture capitalist is rejoining the panel of business moguls on the upcoming season Dragons’ Den.

After eight seasons on the show, Dickinson left in 2015 to launch District Ventures Capital, a fund aimed at investing in innovative food and health-based businesses.

She also launched District Ventures, Canada’s first accelerator focused on early-stage food and health businesses, and the District Ventures and IBM Innovation Space, a technology hub that connects large enterprise to entrepreneurs.

“I left the Den to fulfil some big dreams,” Dickinson said in a statement. “Over the last two years, my team and I have fulfilled those dreams by raising a fund and launching two accelerators, the sole purpose of which is to help Canadian entrepreneurs.”

She continued, “With these organizations, I’m looking forward to playing an even larger role in helping accomplish the show’s goals of inspiring entrepreneurs and building businesses.”

Season 12 will mark the first time there will be six dragons as Dickinson joins Jim Treliving, Joe Mimran, Manjit Minhas, Michael Wekerle and Michele Romanow in the Den.

Welcome back to the panel @ArleneDickinson ! Even number of men to women dragons love it!! #dragonsden #cbc — Manjit Minhas (@manjitminhas) April 11, 2017

Fans of the show took to Twitter to welcome Dickinson back to the panel of judges.

@ArleneDickinson So glad you are coming back to the @cbcdragon! — Richard Nairn (@RichardNairn) April 11, 2017

Happy to see @ArleneDickinson return to one of my favourite shows. Welcome back, Arlene! https://t.co/kKbcIIWrHZ — George Fadel (@georgefadel9) April 11, 2017

The series sees aspiring Canadian entrepreneurs pitching their budding businesses to the “dragons” in the hopes of securing funding and advice to grow their ventures.

Following entrepreneur auditions, the new season will begin shooting this month and will launch in the fall.

—With files from The Canadian Press