Alberta RCMP looking for 2 suspects in armed robbery

Leduc RCMP are searching for two suspects wanted in the robbery of a liquor store last month.

Police said two men came into a liquor store at 1:30 a.m. on March 18 with what looked like a large stick and threatened staff.

While one of the suspects allegedly stole liquor, the other man brandished the stick.

The two suspects fled on foot, and the RCMP wasn’t able to find them.

One of the suspects is said to be 6’3″ tall, with tattoos and a pierced eyebrow.

The other suspect is about 5’7″ tall, with a scar on his face.

Leduc RCMP is asking anyone with information about the robbery or the suspects to contact them or Crime Stoppers.