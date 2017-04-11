The Stafford Show – Tuesday, April 11th, 2017

Did you forget to tune in this morning in time for AM640’s Stafford Show? Here’s what you missed.

United Airlines facing backlash following violent removal of passenger on overbooked flight

The passenger who was involuntarily bumped from his seat on a United Airlines flight has cause quite a stir on social media. Is there any sympathy for the staff involved?

A St. Cathrines man “won’t be charged” after giving school children gum

Police have told the media they will not be charging the man after concerned citizens reported the man giving children gum through a fence during recess. What would he even be charged with? Have we taken this too far?

Toronto urging people not to feed coyotes

Toronto residents urging crackdown on coyotes in their neighborhood.

