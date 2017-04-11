Jobtobe app allows users to outsource odd jobs to ‘jobbers’

Imagine you can hire a freelancer to take care of your chores? There’s an app for that.

Social workers Nancy Burrows and Karo-Lyne Brousso launched Jobtobe which connects employers to “jobbers.”

READ MORE: Young entrepreneurs create dock-to-table app to cut out middlemen in seafood industry

The idea came to them as the pair needed to balance their busy worklife, families and household tasks.

“We had lots of needs; we needed somebody to walk the dog, to mow the lawn, to make a sushi platter,” Burrows explained to Global’s Andrea Howick.

“Maybe we could create something, a platform, a place where people could meet and get stuff done.”

The app has been available across the country since the beginning of spring, and the pair expects it to grow very quickly in the following months.

Brousso left her career as a social worker to pursue the app full time while Burrows still works part time as a youth protection social worker.

READ MORE: Radioplayer Canada: What you need to know about the digital radio app

The app is designed to help you find people who will do different tasks for a small fee. The people bidding for the jobs can do it in a secure manner.

Jobs listed range from gym partner to dog walker, running partner to lawn mower.

“Somebody was looking for a gym partner,” Burrows said.

“I thought that was really nice.”

Prices aren’t a set standard, as contractors make bids for offers and then the job poster gets to decide which contractor receives the job offer.

READ MORE: New dating app ‘Hater’ brings people together over shared aversions

Jobtobe can be accessed through its website and is also available as an iPhone app or an Android app.

Burrows and Brousso also encourage followers to visit the JobtoBe Facebook page where they have special promotions such as contests and other information.