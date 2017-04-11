Two Dartmouth men charged with aggravated assault

Halifax Regional Police have charged two men with aggravated assault in connection with an incident in Dartmouth on Monday night.

Shortly before 9:00 p.m. police responded to a phone call of an assault on Westwood Drive.

When they arrived police found a 36-year-old man from Dartmouth with facial injuries. He was transported to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the victim got into a verbal altercation with a man who he then briefly chased when another man intervened. The two men then assaulted the victim.

Officers obtained descriptions of the suspects who had fled into a nearby home.

Police executed a search warrant shortly after 2:19 a.m. at the building on Westwood Drive where two men were arrested without incident.

Police say they believe the victim and suspects know each other.

Brandon Jordon Lawrence, 24, and Marcel David Lawrence, 25, are expected to appear in Halifax Provincial court today to each face charges of aggravated assault.

Both are from Dartmouth.