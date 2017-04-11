Crime
April 11, 2017 8:30 am

Middlesex OPP investigating maple syrup equipment thefts

By Reporter  AM980 London
Middlesex OPP are on the lookout for a sticky bandit, or bandits.

Investigators say they were contacted after maple syrup equipment was stolen from two sheds on March 30.

In the first case, officers say a sap vacuum jar was taken from a property on Nairn Road. A sap pump with an electric motor was swiped the same day from a separate shed on Ilderton Road.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

