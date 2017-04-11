Middlesex OPP investigating maple syrup equipment thefts
Middlesex OPP are on the lookout for a sticky bandit, or bandits.
Investigators say they were contacted after maple syrup equipment was stolen from two sheds on March 30.
In the first case, officers say a sap vacuum jar was taken from a property on Nairn Road. A sap pump with an electric motor was swiped the same day from a separate shed on Ilderton Road.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.
