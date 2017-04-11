N.S. man facing multiple weapons, confinement charges after alleged shooting

A 47-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing multiple weapons charges after allegedly confining a woman in a home and firing a gun.

READ MORE: Halifax Mounties warn about scam callers claiming to be RCMP, bank reps

RCMP in Lunenburg County say the woman called them last Friday to report that the man was threatening her and would not let her leave the home in Elmwood.

Police say the man fired the gun while they were headed to the house, but no one was hurt.

They say they began talking to the man, who is alleged to have pointed the gun at officers after they arrived on scene.

Police say he surrendered and a loaded shotgun and ammunition were seized, but they are continuing to investigate.

He is due in court today to face charges of careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm and forcible confinement, among others.