April 11, 2017 8:43 am

Last gas station in downtown Vancouver put up for sale

Vancouver's last gas station is located at the corner of Burrard and Davie Streets.

Following the closure of the Chevron gas station on West Georgia Street in Vancouver late last month, residents were left with only one gas station in the downtown core.

Well that looks like it’s about to change.

The Esso Station, at the corner of Burrard and Davie Streets, has been put up for sale.

The real estate listing says the location is ideal for a mix of retail and residential development. The listing does not cite a selling price but the Chevron station sold for $72 million.

Earlier this year, Chevron put five other Vancouver stations on the market, citing the high value of the land.

 

