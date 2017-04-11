Police searching for vehicle of interest in targeted Vaughan shooting that left 1 dead

York Regional Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a vehicle of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 55-year-old man outside a social club in Vaughan.

Police said Domenic Triumbari was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot near Highway 7 and Martin Grove Road around 8 p.m. on March 31. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have released surveillance images of a vehicle of interest seen driving through the plaza on Regina Road prior to the shooting and said they are looking to speak with the driver and anyone else who may have been inside.

No arrests have been made in the case but police have released images of the suspect to the public and said the shooting was targeted.

Investigators said they have surveillance video of a male suspect in dark-coloured clothing shooting the victim and then getting into the passenger side of a light-coloured four-door Honda Civic before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865, email Homicide Unit at homicide@yrp.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

