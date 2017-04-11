COMMENTARY: Hamilton’s ward boundary iIssue headed to the OMB

Hamilton’s controversial and poorly handled ward boundary issue is headed to the Ontario Municipal Board.

Just to bring you up to speed on the issue, ward boundaries or riding boundaries, in the case of federal and provincial elections, must be adjusted from time to time to reflect population changes to ensure proper representation for the residents of those areas.

But Hamilton city council has consistently resisted any change, choosing instead to increase their office budgets and hire more staff.

A petition with over 500 signatures forced them to address the issue and they hired an independent consulting firm to conduct numerous public meetings and make recommendations for the necessary changes.

But council rejected the recommendations and instead attempted to adopt their own gerrymandered ward boundaries.

So why did council spend $270,000 for a consultant’s report that they had no intention of adopting?

As one councillor explained, “we’re the ones who sit around the council table, we know what’s best.”

Really?

Best for the citizens or best for the councillors political self-interest?

So now there will be a costly OMB hearing that you and I — the taxpayers — will pay for, that will hopefully result in the fairness and justice that council could have and should have delivered in the first place.