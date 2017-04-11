Blogs
April 11, 2017 7:49 am

COMMENTARY: Hamilton’s ward boundary iIssue headed to the OMB

Bill Kelly By Radio Host  Global News

Hamilton residents and business owners presented their views on the LRT project to city council on March 28.

Ken Mann/900CHML
A A

Hamilton’s controversial and poorly handled ward boundary issue is headed to the Ontario Municipal Board.

Just to bring you up to speed on the issue, ward boundaries or riding boundaries, in the case of federal and provincial elections, must be adjusted from time to time to reflect population changes to ensure proper representation for the residents of those areas.

READ MORE: Hamilton ward boundaries prompt OMB challenge

Story continues below

But Hamilton city council has consistently resisted any change, choosing instead to increase their office budgets and hire more staff.

A petition with over 500 signatures forced them to address the issue and they hired an independent consulting firm to conduct numerous public meetings and make recommendations for the necessary changes.

But council rejected the recommendations and instead attempted to adopt their own gerrymandered ward boundaries.

So why did council spend $270,000 for a consultant’s report that they had no intention of adopting?

As one councillor explained, “we’re the ones who sit around the council table, we know what’s best.”

Really?

Best for the citizens or best for the councillors political self-interest?

So now there will be a costly OMB hearing that you and I — the taxpayers — will pay for, that will hopefully result in the fairness and justice that council could have and should have delivered in the first place.
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News