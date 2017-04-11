BCHL Penticton Vees are Interior Division champions

The BCHL Penticton Vees won 3-1 against the Vernon Vipers Monday to take game seven and the Interior Division title.

Vees goals came from Gabe Bast, Duncan Campbell and Taylor Sanheim.

Vernon’s single marker was made on a fortunate turnover for the Vipers. Riley Brandt made the point.

The win takes Penticton to the BC Fred Page Cup Championship series against the Chilliwack Chiefs, which won their series against the Victoria Grizzlies Saturday.

The Fred Page Cup starts in Chilliwack Friday and will be a rematch of a series played out 43 years ago.

Penticton’s BCHL franchise has been in the Fred Page Cup 18 times, winning nine championships since its inception in 1962.

The Vees last win was in 2015 against the Nanaimo Clippers, four games to two.

The Chilliwack Chiefs have only made it to the Cup seven times; the first as the Bruins in 1973 when they lost to the Penticton Broncos.

The two teams have not met up at the Cup since that game in 1973.

Chilliwack has won the BCHL title three times and lost in 2016 to the West Kelowna Warriors.