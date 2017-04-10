Let’s go Oilers! What’s your playoff superstition?

It’s been a while since fans of the Edmonton Oilers have cheered for the orange and blue in the playoffs.

The Oilers are getting set to take on the San Jose Sharks in the first round of the playoff series which begins Wednesday night.

Fans eager to cheer on their team were scrambling Monday to snatch up playoff tickets which sold in a matter of minutes.

Car flags and other Oilers related items are flying off the shelves at local stores.

Fans are preparing, playoff beards included, to support their team any way they can and that means quirky and strange playoff hockey traditions will soon be taking center ice.

So we asked Edmonton fans what their Oilers playoff superstitions will be this playoff season, and we got some interesting answers.

@MargeauxMorin Oilers socks. I have roughly 6 pairs each with left & right sock. If I randomly select left then right, Oilers win. Left Left, Oilers lose — x-Chris Timleck (@SourSquirt) April 10, 2017

@MargeauxMorin Volume on tv has to be an Oilers jersey number — Shane Suss Strongman (@creeativemale) April 10, 2017