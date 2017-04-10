Canada
Let’s go Oilers! What’s your playoff superstition?

Margeaux Morin By Weather Specialist  Global News
It’s been a while since fans of the Edmonton Oilers have cheered for the orange and blue in the playoffs.

The Oilers are getting set to take on the San Jose Sharks in the first round of the playoff series which begins Wednesday night.

Fans eager to cheer on their team were scrambling Monday to snatch up playoff tickets which sold in a matter of minutes.

Car flags and other Oilers related items are flying off the shelves at local stores.

Fans are preparing, playoff beards included, to support their team any way they can and that means quirky and strange playoff hockey traditions will soon be taking center ice.

So we asked Edmonton fans what their Oilers playoff superstitions will be this playoff season, and we got some interesting answers.

Take our poll, share yours on our Facebook post about playoff superstitions, or tweet at us using the hashtag #OurYEGatNight.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

