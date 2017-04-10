Crime
April 10, 2017
Updated: April 10, 2017

Man who fatally shot wife in San Bernardino school called her ‘an angel’

A man who authorities say killed his estranged wife and a student in her special-needs classroom had posted on social media last month that his wife was “an angel.”

On what appeared to be his Facebook page, Cedric Anderson also posted photos in March with Karen Elaine Smith. Police say the couple had been estranged for at least a month.

Anderson posted a video in February saying she’s “making me really happy.” In the 12-second clip, he also said, “She knows when to ignore me” as he laughed and flashed a smile.

He said, “that makes a happy marriage.”

A post on what appeared to be Karen Smith’s Facebook page invited friends to the couple’s wedding in January. Anderson posted several photos of the wedding and their honeymoon in Sedona.

