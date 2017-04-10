Crime
April 10, 2017 8:10 pm

VPD issue warning after early-morning sex assault in East Vancouver

By Online News Producer  Global News

VPD are investigating an alleged sex assault that took place in the area of East 48th Avenue and Elliott Street.

Vancouver police issued a warning following an attack on a woman in South Vancouver early Monday morning.

Police said a 51-year-old woman was walking in the area of East 48th Avenue and Elliott Street just before 6 a.m. when a man grabbed her from behind, groped her and threw her to the ground. After letting her go, he left the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his 50s, 5’10” tall, wearing a light brown jacket and a black toque.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-3720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

