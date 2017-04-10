VPD issue warning after early-morning sex assault in East Vancouver

Vancouver police issued a warning following an attack on a woman in South Vancouver early Monday morning.

Police said a 51-year-old woman was walking in the area of East 48th Avenue and Elliott Street just before 6 a.m. when a man grabbed her from behind, groped her and threw her to the ground. After letting her go, he left the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his 50s, 5’10” tall, wearing a light brown jacket and a black toque.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-3720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.