200K contraband cigarettes seized by police in Yorkton, Sask.

RCMP arrested Monique Blanche Milliken, 61, and seized approximately 200,000 illegal cigarettes in Yorkton, Sask.

At around 8 p.m. CT on April 8, CN Rail Police called Mounties regarding a traffic stop and subsequent seizure of contraband tobacco products.

RCMP officials said they seized cigarettes, over $5,000 cash along with a vehicle and cargo trailer.

READ MORE: Sask. Mounties seize booze destined for northern communities

Milliken is facing charges of possession and transport of tobacco product exceeding 10,000 cigarettes for the purpose of sale, possession of proceeds of crime exceeding $5,000 and possession of unstamped tobacco product.

The woman, of Beatty, Sask., appeared in Yorkton provincial court on Monday and is set to appear next on May 8 to speak to the charges.

This investigation is ongoing.