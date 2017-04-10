Superintendent moving on from North Okanagan-Shuswap School District

Last June, the entire North Okanagan Shuswap School Board was fired and replaced by a government-appointed trustee.

Now, Glenn Borthistle, the superintendent of School District #83, has confirmed he won’t be back in September.

“It has been an honour to be a part of this district,” Borthistle said in a news release. “As difficult as it is to consider leaving a district that I have been a part of for so long, I believe this to be the right time for the district and for me to be looking at other opportunities.”

The appointed trustee, Mike McKay, said he and Borthistle had several discussions about the future direction of the school district.

“Glenn has been honourable throughout and has kept the district’s interests central to all discussions,” McKay said in the news release. “He has had a positive impact on the district in his many roles and I wish him well as he takes on new challenges.”

McKay said there will be an announcement regarding a new superintendent within the next few days.

Borthistle joined the then Armstrong School District #21 in 1994 as vice principal at Pleasant Valley Secondary.

After the Armstrong and Shuswap districts were amalgamated in 1997 (and became School District #83) he served as vice principal at A.L. Fortune, before becoming principal at Shuswap Junior (later Middle School) and then returning to Armstrong as principal of PVSS.

He began his district level work taking on the job as director of instruction (human resources) in 2008 before becoming superintendent in 2013.