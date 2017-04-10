Mystery solved? How BooBoo the California cat likely got to Canada and where she’s been

In all the drama and sweetness that surrounded the discovery of BooBoo the cat in the Guelph, Ont. area and her return home to California, one question remained unanswered – one we thought might stay that way forever.

But one cat-lover in Morriston, just outside of Guelph, has all but closed the book on the mystery of how the cat, who disappeared from the United States four years ago, got here. In fact, she’s the one that found her.

Corie Fisher heard about the story in the news a couple weeks ago. When she heard the details and saw the pictures of the cat in question, she said, “That is my cat, my rescued cat!” While she knows BooBoo is not her cat per se, Fisher said she did take care of the brown tabby for a short time during her Canadian adventure.

Last October, Fisher said she rented her home out to couple moving to Morriston from Toronto. They were originally from California. Fisher said the husband was a chef in downtown Toronto and that the couple owned a food truck.

READ MORE: BooBoo the California cat heads home

“I realized they had brought the cat from California,” said Fisher.

Whether they found the cat as a stray in California or BooBoo was a stowaway, she said she’s not sure but she believes “they probably brought it in the food truck.”

Then, in February, Fisher said the couple abandoned her Morristown home without warning and may have moved to the east coast.

“They left everything,” said Fisher.

Among the items left in the home, Fisher and her husband found two cats. A black and white long hair and the now-famous brown tabby with a crooked neck. While they took care of the two cats and tried through Facebook to find them new homes, they said they knew BooBoo by a different name.

“(My husband) named BooBoo ‘Kitty Sidewalker,'” said Fisher with a smile.

The name is a play on BooBoo’s constantly tilted head, which is the result of an injury suffered while roughhousing with the family pitbull while she was still a kitten.

The Fishers eventually found homes for both cats, but it didn’t work out so well for BooBoo. She wasn’t getting along with the other cats in the house, so her new owner took her to the Guelph Humane Society.

The rest, as has been widely reported, is history.

READ MORE: California family to reunite with missing cat found in southern Ontario 4 years later

Fisher said she is happy everything has been resolved in a way that has given both cats safe homes to live in, and it has even earned her and her husband some new friends.

“Ashley (Aleman), who owns BooBoo, contacted me. We have since been in touch,” said Fisher.

“My husband and I actually will be traveling to California in May and hopefully we will meet Ashley.”

She plans to pack lots of affection for BooBoo as well.