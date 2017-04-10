Okanagan forecast

Monday, April 10, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Sun will return for Tuesday when we will be in between weather systems.

The next low will move in from the southwest on Wednesday midday. Expect increasing cloud on Wednesday with a moderate potential for showers by Wednesday afternoon / evening.

The slow moving low will keep showers lingering on Thursday, but signs point to a drier trend for the weekend.

Tuesday’s daytime high range: 7 to 14C

~ Duane/Wesla