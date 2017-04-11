Tuesday’s Okanagan forecast
Tuesday, April 10, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:
Sun will return today when we will be in between weather systems.
The next low will move in from the southwest on tomorrow midday. Expect increasing cloud tomorrow with a moderate potential for showers by the afternoon / evening.
The slow moving low will keep showers lingering on Thursday, but signs point to a drier trend for the weekend.
Today’s daytime high range: 7 to 14C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5 and 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla
