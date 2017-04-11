Weather
April 11, 2017 8:00 am

Tuesday’s Okanagan forecast

By and Global News
Tuesday, April 10, 2017  – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Sun will return today when we will be in between weather systems.

The next low will move in from the southwest on tomorrow midday. Expect increasing cloud tomorrow with a moderate potential for showers by the afternoon / evening.

The slow moving low will keep showers lingering on Thursday, but signs point to a drier trend for the weekend.

Today’s daytime high range:  7 to 14C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5 and 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla
