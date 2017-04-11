Tuesday’s Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, April 10, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Sun will return today when we will be in between weather systems.

The next low will move in from the southwest on tomorrow midday. Expect increasing cloud tomorrow with a moderate potential for showers by the afternoon / evening.

The slow moving low will keep showers lingering on Thursday, but signs point to a drier trend for the weekend.

Today’s daytime high range: 7 to 14C

~ Duane/Wesla