Two dead after house fire near The Pas, Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP responded to a fatal house fire south of The Pas Thursday morning.

RCMP responded to the fire at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Grymonprez Road, about 27 kilometres south of The Pas.

The home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived and officers were told that two occupants of the home could still be inside, according to an RCMP news release.

Once the fire was extinguished crews found the remains of two people inside. Autopsies will be done on the bodies to confirm their identities.

Investigators from the Office of the Fire Commissioner were on scene and are assisting with the investigation.

The cause of the fire is unknown.