Kristen Couture
April 10, 2017 6:19 pm

Winnipeg police asking for help finding missing woman

By Online Producer  Global News

Kristen Couture has been missing since Monday morning.

Winnipeg police handout
A A

WINNIPEG — Kristen Couture, 34, has been missing since Monday morning and police are concerned for her well-being.

Couture was in Winnipeg’s north end Monday morning.

She is described as standing 5’6″ with an average build, long dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink zip-up sweater, black pants and brown boots.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 1-204-986-6250.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Kristen Couture
Missing Persons Unit
North End
Winnipeg police
Winnipeg Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News