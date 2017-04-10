Winnipeg police asking for help finding missing woman
WINNIPEG — Kristen Couture, 34, has been missing since Monday morning and police are concerned for her well-being.
Couture was in Winnipeg’s north end Monday morning.
She is described as standing 5’6″ with an average build, long dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink zip-up sweater, black pants and brown boots.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 1-204-986-6250.
