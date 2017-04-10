‘Stockholm’ sets stage for another busy year of TV and film production in Hamilton

There’s another major film production underway in Hamilton, and confidence is high that it will set the stage for another record-breaking year for the industry.

In 2016, in Hamilton, 121 productions pumped more than $11 million into the local economy, including hotel and restaurant spending.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger is confident locations such as LIUNA Station, the waterfront and Dundas will remain popular, and that the city will continue to capitalize on financial incentives that are offered by the province.

READ MORE: Lights, cameras, action: Toronto film, TV and digital industry topped $2B in 2016

Tourism, Culture and Sport Minister Eleanor McMahon stresses that the Ontario government has worked hard to create the conditions that help our film and TV industry succeed.

Province-wide, she adds that the industry supported more than 35,000 jobs and contributed $1.7 billion to Ontario’s economy last year.

McMahon and Eisenberger made their comments at LIUNA station, where filming is underway and is scheduled to continue for the next few weeks on Stockholm.

The movie starring Ethan Hawke is based on the true story of a bank robbery and hostage-taking in 1973 Sweden, when the hostages bonded with their captors and turned against authorities.

The crisis gave rise to the psychological term, “Stockholm Syndrome.”