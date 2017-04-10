Hefty fine, driving ban for motorist who ignored roadblock near Revelstoke

The courts have dealt with a Penticton motorist who blew past a Transportation Ministry roadblock on the Trans-Canada Highway, west of Revelstoke, B.C.

The incident happened in late December when the highway was closed for avalanche control work.

Fifty-four year old Erich Koenig was eventually boxed in by a snow-plow and grader until police arrived and arrested him.

Koenig pleaded guilty to flight from police, and driving while prohibited.

He was fined $675, put on probation for a year, and prohibited from driving for two years.