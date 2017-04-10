Firetruck involved in West Kelowna crash

A firetruck was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Old Okanagan Highway.

The crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

It appears a red pick-up truck was crossing the highway on Gossett Road when it was struck by a white SUV and pushed into the firetruck.

The driver of the pick-up was ticketed for failing to yeild.

The firetruck will be out of service until repairs are done.