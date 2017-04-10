Firetruck involved in West Kelowna crash
A firetruck was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Old Okanagan Highway.
The crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Monday.
It appears a red pick-up truck was crossing the highway on Gossett Road when it was struck by a white SUV and pushed into the firetruck.
The driver of the pick-up was ticketed for failing to yeild.
The firetruck will be out of service until repairs are done.
