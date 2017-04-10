John Oakley Show – Monday April 10, 2017

Let’s open the week talking about the traffic you will face this summer on your commute, potential for more highway lanes and being dragged off an overbooked plane.

Summer construction season begins in the city

Toronto city councillor and public works chair Jaye Robinson says $700 million is being invested this year to fix 100-year-old water-mains, crumbling bridges, roadways and streetcar tracks.

Province announces widening Highway 401

The provincial government has revealed a plan to widen Highway 401 for 18 kilometres between Credit River in Mississauga, to Regional Road 25 in Milton. Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie joins the Oakley show to talk about how the expansion will help business and commuters.

United Airlines passenger dragged off overbooked flight

Videos posted by several passengers on a United Airlines flight captured the moment a passenger was forced out of his seat and dragged down the aisle on Sunday. We ask aviation expert Jock Williams about whether the airline was within their rights to pick and remove random passengers from an overbooked flight.

Topics worthy of discussion

Adrienne Batra, Toronto Sun; Councillor Gord Perks; and Mike Van Soelen of Navigator discuss traffic, overdoses, Trump, and even the MTV awards! If you’re in trouble “cut the cheque”.