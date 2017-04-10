Measles case confirmed at UNB Fredericton campus

Officials at the University of New Brunswick (UNB) have confirmed a case of measles on the Fredericton campus.

READ MORE: Canada’s top doctor advising travellers to make sure measles vaccination up to date

UNB Student Services assistant vice president Mark Walma said staff were contacted by Public Health on Friday confirming a student had measles.

“According to Public Health the risk of transmission is approximately five per cent,which is considered low to very low,” Walma said.

Walma said the student lives off-campus, but said he spoke with leaders in the residence community to ensure everyone was informed.

Notices are posted on doors across campus informing students of the confirmed case and listing times and locations when students may have been exposed.

Signs on door at UNB Student Service Centre Building state there is a confirmed case of measles on campus @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/93ImispSCv — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) April 10, 2017

Walma said an email was also sent out to all staff and students and the university is working closely with Public Health.

Students who may have been exposed at the listed locations should take extra precautions, Walma said, such as monitoring themselves for symptoms and ensuring the practice safe hygiene habits.

He said it’s also important students wash their hands as much as possible, use the fully-filled hand sanitizer stations around campus and avoiding sharing food and drink containers until the concern is passed.

READ MORE: Deadly measles outbreak spreads in Europe as vaccinations fall

In an email statement to Global News, the Acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said there is one confirmed case in the province – at UNB.

“This case is linked to the outbreak occurring in Nova Scotia which is linked to travel outside Canada,” Russell wrote.

“The risk to the general public remains low at this time The Office of the Medical Officer of Health wants to remind people there is no need to take extra action unless you are notified by Public Health (or develop compatible symptoms); however being immunized is your best protection against measles, especially if you are travelling as there are outbreaks occurring elsewhere in North America and in Europe.”

She said measles is rarely seen in New Brunswick because of high vaccination rates.

READ MORE: Thirteen cases confirmed in latest measles outbreak in Nova Scotia

Anyone with symptoms is asked to contact Public Health.