High risk sex offender with long criminal record expected to move to Winnipeg

A 33-year-old man with a long history of sexual offences against females, both children and adults, will be released Tuesday in Alberta and is expected to move to Winnipeg.

Apay Ogouk will be released from Grande Cache Institution, Alberta after completing his sentence for three counts of aggravated sexual assault.

His criminal record shows five counts of aggravated sexual assaults that happened in Winnipeg and Calgary between 2006 and 2010, according to police. The victims in these incidents were 13, 15 and 16-years-old.

Ogouk was convicted of aggravated sexual assault in 2014 after having sex with three Winnipeg women without disclosing that he was HIV-positive. Two of the women became infected.

Ogouk will be subject to a lifetime weapons prohibition order.

Police said he has participated in “some sex offender programming but is still considered at risk to re-offend in a sexual manner against all females, both adults and children.”

Anyone with information regarding Ogouk is asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 1-204-984-1888.