Saskatchewan cities, towns say they’re insulted by government action

The group representing cities and towns in Saskatchewan says new legislation from the province adds insult to injury when it comes to budget cuts.

The Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association says the bill introduced last week would cancel all municipal services agreements and take away municipalities’ right to legal action against the government.

The city of Saskatoon was considering legal action after the province cut $36 million in grants-in-lieu – that’s money the government gave to cities instead of paying property tax on its buildings or infrastructure.

READ MORE: SUMA calls on Saskatchewan government to reverse payments in lieu decision

SUMA vice-president of towns, Rodger Hayward, says almost 100 towns stand to lose their payments in lieu.

Hayward says introducing the bill was a clear sign to towns that the province is not interested in meaningful consultation with communities on the front lines of growth.

Government Relations Minister Donna Harpauer has said the grants-in-lieu reduction is a one-year measure as part of the government’s three-year plan to tackle a $1.3 billion deficit.

Harpauer said municipalities are still receiving more than $360 million in grants in lieu, municipal surcharge and revenue sharing.