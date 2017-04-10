Man accused of choking, robbing woman in Prince Albert, Sask.

Crime
A man accused of choking and robbing a woman in Prince Albert, Sask., is scheduled to appear in court on numerous charges.

A man is facing a number charges after a woman was choked and robbed of her vehicle last month in Prince Albert, Sask.

The robbery happened at a business in the 1400-block of 6th Avenue East on the morning of March 20.

The woman, who was working alone, told Prince Albert police officers that a man entered the business and grabbed her from behind,

He then choked her and then assaulted her with a knife, according to police, before fleeing in her car with $600.

The man was identified and arrested after an investigation by members of the forensic identification section and the criminal investigation section.

Among the charges the 18-year-old is facing are robbery, aggravated assault, uttering death threats and theft of a motor vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear Monday in Prince Albert provincial court.

