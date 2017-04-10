Calgary council to debate how to use $23.7M in ‘tax room’ from province

Calgary councillors will be debating how to use $23.7 million in extra revenue left over from the provincial budget.

The money is available thanks to a discrepancy between municipal and provincial taxes; the provincial tax request was lower than what the city had budgeted for, creating so-called “tax room.”

A report set to go before city council on Monday says the money is “available” to fund “various critical initiatives” if council “so chooses.”

In 2013, council approved using the unexpected windfall on local flood repair costs.