Saskatoon weather outlook: major storm set to hit Easter weekend

Coldest morning in 20 days today, major storm set to hit Easter weekend.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

The coldest temperature Saskatoon has seen in over 20 days (since March 21) was reached this morning when we fell down to -8 to start the day with wind chill values as low as -13.

A southerly wind kicked in during the morning, helping to quickly warm us up above freezing and into mid-single digits under mostly cloudy skies by noon!

-13 is what it felt like with wind chill this morning in Saskatoon. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/NPm3eNopU1 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 10, 2017

After a cool start to the day we've now made it up to the freezing mark with southerly winds picking up. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/R47ci5DIkS — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 10, 2017

Southerly winds at 22 km/h with gusts of 33 km/h right now have helped warm us up above freezing to +3 #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/pm5CFoialx — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 10, 2017

We didn’t even get above freezing on Sunday, making it the coldest day Saskatoon has seen since March 14! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/YcQx34K4db — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 10, 2017

We've warmed up 14 degrees already today, now at +6 in Saskatoon over this noon hour! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/Rl33islEtG — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 10, 2017

Mostly cloudy skies are expected to stick around for the rest of the day as we climb up into high single digits for a daytime high.

Tonight

We’ll get some clearing this evening as temperatures fall just below freezing before clouds build back through the early morning hours as a system that sat in central Alberta today moves in.

Tuesday

Tomorrow will be another cool day with wind chill values in mid-minus single digits to start the day before warming up to an afternoon high just into or just shy of double digits.

That low pressure system will push through tomorrow, keeping us under mostly cloudy skies for the most part with a slight chance of showers through the day.

Wednesday-Thursday

A disturbance looks to likely keep conditions unsettled on Wednesday with predominantly cloudy skies expected along with a slight chance of showers and temperatures struggling to get into double digits.

The next major system then starts to push in on Thursday with move clouds moving in, a chance of afternoon showers, winds picking up during the day to gusts of 60 km/h by afternoon and a warm up into low double digits expected.

Easter Long Weekend Outlook

All major models are indicating a strong, vertically stacked and precipitation packed low pressure system will move in on Good Friday and bring in strong winds and heavy rain that may change to snow late in the day.

Snow looks like it’ll linger on Saturday as the system starts to pull off during the day with strong winds continuing.

Calmer conditions look like they’ll move in on Easter Sunday with daytime highs just above freezing and morning lows back below freezing by the end of the long weekend.

Significant accumulations of rain and potentially snow are possible from Thursday night through Saturday, which will be pinpointed in detail later updates as the date approaches.

