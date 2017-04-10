Weather
April 10, 2017 2:31 pm
Updated: April 10, 2017 2:34 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: major storm set to hit Easter weekend

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

Low pressure system expected to bring in stormy conditions on Good Friday.

SkyTracker Weather
A A

Story highlights

Coldest morning in 20 days today

Struggling into double digit highs this week

Wind, rain and snow storm Easter weekend

Coldest morning in 20 days today, major storm set to hit Easter weekend.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

The coldest temperature Saskatoon has seen in over 20 days (since March 21) was reached this morning when we fell down to -8 to start the day with wind chill values as low as -13.

A southerly wind kicked in during the morning, helping to quickly warm us up above freezing and into mid-single digits under mostly cloudy skies by noon!

Mostly cloudy skies are expected to stick around for the rest of the day as we climb up into high single digits for a daytime high.

Tonight

We’ll get some clearing this evening as temperatures fall just below freezing before clouds build back through the early morning hours as a system that sat in central Alberta today moves in.

Tuesday

Tomorrow will be another cool day with wind chill values in mid-minus single digits to start the day before warming up to an afternoon high just into or just shy of double digits.

That low pressure system will push through tomorrow, keeping us under mostly cloudy skies for the most part with a slight chance of showers through the day.

Saskatoon will be close to or just into double digits for a daytime high on Tuesday.

SkyTracker Weather

Wednesday-Thursday

A disturbance looks to likely keep conditions unsettled on Wednesday with predominantly cloudy skies expected along with a slight chance of showers and temperatures struggling to get into double digits.

Upper ridge keeps us around seasonal for the work week.

SkyTracker Weather

The next major system then starts to push in on Thursday with move clouds moving in, a chance of afternoon showers, winds picking up during the day to gusts of 60 km/h by afternoon and a warm up into low double digits expected.

Easter Long Weekend Outlook

All major models are indicating a strong, vertically stacked and precipitation packed low pressure system will move in on Good Friday and bring in strong winds and heavy rain that may change to snow late in the day.

Low pressure system expected to bring in stormy conditions on Good Friday.

SkyTracker Weather

Snow looks like it’ll linger on Saturday as the system starts to pull off during the day with strong winds continuing.

Calmer conditions look like they’ll move in on Easter Sunday with daytime highs just above freezing and morning lows back below freezing by the end of the long weekend.

Significant accumulations of rain and potentially snow are possible from Thursday night through Saturday, which will be pinpointed in detail later updates as the date approaches.

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker WEather

This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken at Jackfish Lake by Carol Neabel:

April 10: This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken at Jackfish Lake by Carol Neabel.

Carol Neabel / Viewer Submitted

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cool Weather
easter weekend
Rain
Sask Weather
Saskatchewan Weather
Saskatoon Weather
SkyTracker Weather
Snow
Wind
Wind Chill

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News