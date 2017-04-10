Florida police department under fire for ISIS-style ‘community engagement’ video

Here’s the scene: the leader of a militant organization delivers a dire warning in a video message. It’s a simple, single-camera setup. Dramatic background music is playing.

While the man’s face is visible, he is flanked on either side by men wearing balaclavas. There is a specific group being threatened, with promises that the organization has already conducted extensive infiltration and will soon “blow up” something.

“We’re coming for you,” is a mantra repeated multiple times by the organization’s leader.

If you think this sounds like a terrorist propaganda video, well, you wouldn’t be the only one.

The video being described was actually released by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office “Community Engagement Unit” in Lake County, Florida.

“To the dealers that are pushing this poison, I have a message for you: We’re coming for you,” Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell says in the video, which is aimed at heroin dealers and traffickers in Lake County.

Flanked by SWAT officers in balaclavas, the sheriff says he’s heard from residents concerned about heroin trafficking in the county – before delivering an extremely stern warning to the dealers themselves.

“As a matter of fact, our undercover agents have already bought heroin from many of you. We are simply awaiting the arrest warrants to be finalized,” the sheriff warns. He repeats the mantra that police are “coming for you” before delivering an even more direct threat.

“To the dealers I say: Enjoy looking over your shoulder constantly wondering if today’s the day we come for you. Enjoy trying to sleep tonight wondering if tonight’s the night our SWAT team blows your front door of the hinges. We’re coming for you…Run.”

The video has accumulated over half a million views on Facebook since it was posted Friday. Unfortunately for the department, most of the attention has not been positive, with many drawing comparisons to ISIS and other terrorist organizations.

These cops look like they're going to create a caliphate and behead moderate police officers https://t.co/3nWOsddEGt — Staff Sgt. Joker (@ArmyStrang) April 10, 2017

U.S. Lake County Sheriff's Office recently benchmarked their PR efforts and decided to adopt best practices of other paramilitary groups. pic.twitter.com/uw52s6rCPL — Swoach Droemi (@SwoachDroemi) April 10, 2017

Lake County Sheriff's Office – prepared for peace, ready for war. pic.twitter.com/0pE6rRoOX5 — MarkH (@MarkHoskins) April 10, 2017

Despite the backlash, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office says they’re happy with the results of their community outreach video.

“Although it was the first, I’m happy with the result,” Lt. Michael Marden, head of the Community Engagement Unit, told the Daily Commercial.

In fact, the department even praised some of the “low cost” elements many are using to lampoon the clip as being similar to a terrorist video. Marden says the agency saves some US$2,500 by filming it themselves.

“It was easily produced with static subjects and a backdrop already in place which helped tremendously,” Marden added.

Grinell was elected in November 2016, partly on a promise to crack down on the sale of heroin in the county following a rise in the number of heroin deaths last year.