Southwestern Ontario under special weather statements amid high risk of thunderstorms

It’s expected to be a soggy afternoon in southwestern Ontario, including London-Middlesex.
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for much of the region from Windsor-Essex-Chatham-Kent to Grey-Bruce.
The weather agency says a line of thunderstorms racing towards the region could produce gusting winds up to 80km/h as well as pea- to marble-sized hail.
Heavy downpours and frequent lightning are also possible before the system moves northeast out of the region around 6 p.m. Monday.
The chance of rain will remain, however, with more thunderstorms possible overnight in London before the precipitation eases off during the morning commute.
