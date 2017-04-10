Weather
April 10, 2017 2:03 pm

Southwestern Ontario under special weather statements amid high risk of thunderstorms

By News Announcer  AM980 London

Environment Canada says a line of thunderstorms is racing towards southwestern Ontario.

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images
A A

It’s expected to be a soggy afternoon in southwestern Ontario, including London-Middlesex.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for much of the region from Windsor-Essex-Chatham-Kent to Grey-Bruce.

The weather agency says a line of thunderstorms racing towards the region could produce gusting winds up to 80km/h as well as pea- to marble-sized hail.

Heavy downpours and frequent lightning are also possible before the system moves northeast out of the region around 6 p.m. Monday.

The chance of rain will remain, however, with more thunderstorms possible overnight in London before the precipitation eases off during the morning commute.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
environment canada southwestern ontario
london middlesex weather
london weather
special weather statements
thunderstorms london

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News