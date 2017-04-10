Southwestern Ontario under special weather statements amid high risk of thunderstorms

It’s expected to be a soggy afternoon in southwestern Ontario, including London-Middlesex.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for much of the region from Windsor-Essex-Chatham-Kent to Grey-Bruce.

The weather agency says a line of thunderstorms racing towards the region could produce gusting winds up to 80km/h as well as pea- to marble-sized hail.

The rain moved in fast #ldnont . Roads are slick,… give yourself extra stopping distance between vehicles. @lpstraffic pic.twitter.com/0c1heNbVeM — London Police ON (@lpsmediaoffice) April 10, 2017

Heavy downpours and frequent lightning are also possible before the system moves northeast out of the region around 6 p.m. Monday.

The chance of rain will remain, however, with more thunderstorms possible overnight in London before the precipitation eases off during the morning commute.