April 10, 2017 3:54 pm

Guilty pleas to sex crimes against children

Two years after the charges were laid, an Okanagan man pleaded guilty Monday in a Kelowna court room to sex crimes against children.

David James McHale, 63, admitted to two counts of sexual interference of a person under 16 and one count of the same offense involving a person under 14 years old.

The victims are two girls and a boy who are not related to McHale.  He is being held in custody.

McHale was ordered to undergo an assessment to help determine if he should be sentenced as a dangerous or long term offender.

