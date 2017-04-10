Crime
April 10, 2017

2 suspects wanted in Barrie, Ont., shooting, home invasion

Police in Barrie are looking for two suspects in what’s believed to be a targeted home invasion.

A 60-year-old man was transported to hospital on Monday morning following a shooting on Gunn Street in Barrie.

Police say he is in stable condition.

Schools near the area were placed under a hold-and-secure due to the investigation.

Barrie Police say they are looking for two men in their mid 20s. The suspects are believed to be armed.

 

