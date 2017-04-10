2 suspects wanted in Barrie, Ont., shooting, home invasion

Police in Barrie are looking for two suspects in what’s believed to be a targeted home invasion.

A 60-year-old man was transported to hospital on Monday morning following a shooting on Gunn Street in Barrie.

Police say he is in stable condition.

.@BarriePolice confirming incident was targeted & would like to ensure the surrounding community there is no concern for public safety. — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) April 10, 2017

Schools near the area were placed under a hold-and-secure due to the investigation.

Hold and secure has been lifted at Oakley Park and Barrie North.

All students and staff are safe. https://t.co/ceNUaep4lv — Simcoe County DSB (@SCDSB_Schools) April 10, 2017

Barrie Police say they are looking for two men in their mid 20s. The suspects are believed to be armed.