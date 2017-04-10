Three men charged after a man was held against his will for days
Regina police have arrested three men in connection to a forcible confinement incident that happened in late February.
On April 2 police found out that a 22-year-old man was held against his will by other men, armed with a firearm and bats.
The 22-year-old victim said the incident happened over a period of days – he was finally allowed to leave after he paid a debt to one of the alleged suspects.
The victim said he felt like he would have been killed if he attempted to leave.
Police arrested 29-year-old Jason Lee Bird on April 6 in the 1300 block of Garnett Street. During the arrest police seized two sawed-off rifles, some ammunition, a quantity of meth, marijuana and money.
Bird is facing 13 charges including forcible confinement, possession for the purpose of trafficking and carrying concealed a weapon.
On April 7 officers arrested 27-year-old Joshua Lewis Daniels and 31-year-old Dexter Curtis Miller. Both men are facing charges of forcible confinement charges.
Miller and Daniels made their first court appearance on Monday morning.
