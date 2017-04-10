Cadillac Fairview reveals design for Toronto Eaton Centre pedestrian bridge

A new pedestrian bridge connecting the CF Toronto Eaton Centre and the Hudson’s Bay and Saks Firth Avenue stores next door will begin construction this month.

Cadillac Fairview, the mall’s owner and operator, said the structure features glass and etched bronze cladding panels which will stretch over Queen Street.

“Beyond the simple utility of construction of a bridge across Queen Street, this pedestrian bridge will serve as a unique architectural icon and impressive space in its own right,” Wayne Barwise, Executive Vice President, Development, Cadillac Fairview, said in a media release.

READ MORE: Cadillac Fairview renames Toronto Eaton Centre

Officials said the bridge will be pre-built on James Street adjacent to the Eaton Centre before being lifted into place between the two buildings. The structure is used by two million people annually.

“We designed the bridge’s form to connect together the two inherent geometries of each building, transforming from the historical, circular arches of the Hudson’s Bay and Saks Fifth Avenue building to the modern rectangular geometry of CF Toronto Eaton Centre,” Dominic Bettison, designer of the bridge and Director at WilkinsonEyre, said.

Cadillac Fairview said the construction will be complete by the fall.